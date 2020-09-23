EN
    19:43, 23 September 2020 | GMT +6

    ResiliArt Debate: concert and cultural-event industry of CA during quarantine. Lessons learned

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Third ResiliArt Debate of UNESCO Cluster Office in Almaty will take place on Wednesday 30 September 2020 from 16:00 to 18:00 time of Almaty and will be dedicated to the state of concern and cultural-event industry of Central Asian during the quarantine, the Office’s official website reads.

    Background

    In response to the confinement and lockdowns in the context of COVID-19 pandemic, UNESCO launched the ResiliArt movement for artists and cultural professionals, which includes a series of debates with the participation of different creative professions.

    The ResiliArt movement has three main goals:

    • Raise awareness about the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the culture sector in general and the livelihoods of artists and cultural professionals in particular;

    • Provide a platform for artists and cultural professionals to ensure that their voices are heard in order to address the existing gaps and required needs;

    • Contribute to strategic decision-making and development of assistance mechanisms pertaining to the creative sector.

