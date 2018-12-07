Resolution of Astana international anti-corruption conference adopted

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Agency for Civil Service Affairs and Anti-Corruption arranged in Astana the international conference "Prevention of Corruption in a Global Context" in the run-up to International Anti-Corruption Day, the Agency's press service informed.

The event was attended by Secretary of State of Kazakhstan Gulshara Abdykalikova, Agency Chairman Alik Shpekbayev, UNDP Deputy Resident Representative in Kazakhstan Vitaliy Vremish, Head of the OSCE Programme Office in Astana of the OSCE Office in Astana Gyorgy Szabo, and over 100 representatives of government agencies and organizations, non-governmental sector, diplomatic corps, international organizations, academic community, OECD, OSCE experts, and foreign guests.

The international anti-corruption conference has been held for the fourth year in a row and has become a good tradition.

Addressing the conference, Secretary of State Gulshara Abdikalikova pointed out that Kazakhstan consistently implements the anti-corruption policy aimed at shaping a corruption free society.

Head of the Agency Alik Shpekbayev said that our country's measures against corruption largely reckons on the approaches elaborated by the developed countries and such well-known international organizations as the United Nations, the OECD, the OSCE.



"The involvement of the civil society, businesses, and just non-indifferent Kazakhstanis in the anti-corruption activities is making much headway.

The agency cooperates with non-governmental organizations of the widest profile. Much attention is given to both building anti-corruption culture and citizen oversight.

All government agencies are clearly aimed at being as open to the public as possible," he said.



Gyorgy Szabo, Head of the OSCE Programme Office in Astana, pointed out that Kazakhstan has yet to introduce modern anti-corruption mechanisms, using the potential of interaction between government agencies and civil society. Speaking about building a service state, Gyorgy Szabo told about the visit to a Public Service Center in Astana and how he successfully received public services. He stressed that the international community, through the OSCE, is always open to partnership and joint projects with the Agency to tackle corruption issues in Kazakhstan's society.







Top experts of the U.S., the UK, Austria, Malaysia, Georgia, and other countries during special sessions talked about the development of cooperation, trends, and challenges in the fight against corruption.

During the event, the Chairman of the Agency held a number of working meetings with foreign experts and representatives of international organizations.

At the end of the conference, the Astana Conference's final resolution on the anticorruption collaboration of government agencies, civil society institutions, and international organizations was signed.