EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:35, 03 December 2015 | GMT +6

    Resort and recreation complex to open doors in Mangystau region

    None
    None
    AKTAU. KAZINFORM - New "Resort & SPA hotel" will open its doors 2 km from the city of Aktau on the Caspian Sea coast.

    The resort and recreation complex was developed under the state support. The complex will consist of "Dostar" hotel, 2 operating "PUB Dostar" restaurants with a banquet hall for 200 people and a restaurant-bar "Chester"). This complex is located on an area of more than 5 hectares. The beach line is 500 meters. The company plans to complete the construction of the resort and wellness hotel "Resort & SPA hotel" and commission the complex in 2016-2017.

    Tags:
    Tourism Business, companies Mangystau region Entertainment
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!