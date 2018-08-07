EN
    15:08, 07 August 2018 | GMT +6

    Resort area in Pavlodar region to unveil its own airport

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Construction of an airport in the Bayanaul resort area in Pavlodar region is coming to an end, Kazinform has learnt from the Civil Aviation Committee of the Ministry for Investment and Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan. 

    "We've attracted necessary funds to build a 1,200m long and 21m wide landing strip," the Committee said in a statement, adding that other facilities and two helicopter pads have been constructed as well.

    It is planned to launch Astana-Bayanauyl, Almaty-Bayanauyl, and Pavlodar-Bauanauyl flights ahead of the next tourist season.

     

     

