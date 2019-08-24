EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    13:51, 24 August 2019 | GMT +6

    Resource classes for special needs children to open in N Kazakhstan

    PETROAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM Governor of North Kazakhstan region Kumar Aksakalov charged the local district mayors to open classes for children with special needs in every district of the region.

    At the annual teacher’s August conference the Governor drew attention to the children with special needs. He also added that the center for autistic children and three inclusive education classes would open in Petropavlovsk this year. He stressed that such resource classes should also open their doors in the villages. 

    Education North Kazakhstan region
