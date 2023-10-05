Responsible citizens the backbone of the state, Head of State

In his speech at the Republic Congress of Teachers President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev reminded of the importance of moral upbringing of students, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

The Head of State noted that moral upbringing of the students of paramount importance along with decent education.

“Responsible citizens are the backbone of the state. This principle should set the stage for shaping of a new public ethics in the country,” said the President, adding the schools should become the centers where children will master both moral principles and universal human values.

The Head of State emphasized that fairness, responsibility, diligence, patriotism and mercifulness should be the qualities the Kazakhstani youth should aspire to acquire.

The Kazakh President went on to call on Kazakhstani teachers to instill the love of the Kazakh traditions and values into the upcoming generation, since the Kazakh people had always been renowned for showing genuine respect towards elders and cherishing such qualities as dignity, honor and sense of duty.

He also added that every child should get a decent education at school and become a person of dignity and responsibility. For that to happen everyone in the country should work tirelessly.