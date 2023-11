Respublica Party approves 29 candidates for Majilis elections

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Respublica Party convened its first congress approving 29 nominees for the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Respublica Party candidates to run for the lower chamber of parliament based on the party list include Aidarbek Khodzhanazarov, Ainuar Koshmambetov, Assel Daken, Assem Abdraimova, Bakytbek Khamit, Beibit Alibekov, Damir Suentayev, Danara Smail, Darkhan Imanashyev, Dinara Naumova, Dinara Shukizhanova, Ekaterina Smolyakova, Yermek Umurzakov, Zeinolla Abdumanapov, Igor Kopailov, Kairat Maishyev, Kuanysh Shonbai, Kuanyshbek Mukash, Kyrmyzy Zhandossova, Nurlan Koyanbayev, Nurgul Tau, Olzhas Sultanov, Olzhas Bolatbekuly, Olzhas Kusspekov, and Ruslan Berdenov.

Bagila Baltabayeva, Makhambet Khassenov, Nazigul Shaimardanova, and Syrymbek Tau make up the Party's list of nominees for single-member electoral districts.

Earlier it was reported Baitaq and Respublica parties are to join the race for Majilis elections in 15 and 19 Kazakh regions, respectively.

Kazakhstan is to hold elections to the Majilis of the Kazakh parliament and maslikhats on March 19, 2023.