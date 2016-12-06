EN
    09:47, 06 December 2016 | GMT +6

    Restaurants in Taraz offer charity lunches on the threshold of Independence Day

    TARAZ. KAZINFORM - Owners of restaurants in Taraz city have organized charity lunches within the framework of "25 starry days" campaign dated to the 25 years of Kazakhstan's independence, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Taraz city administration.

    Veterans of war and labor, peacekeeping soldiers, mothers with many children, participants in the liquidation of the consequences of the accident at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Station and residents of the territories neighboring the Semipalatinsk test site were invited to the charity lunches.

    Over 2,500 people are set to lunch at 25 best restaurants of the city.

    Those who had already been treated to the charity lunches noted high quality and variety of dishes.

    Local supermarkets also joined the charity campaign and are expected to offer hefty discounts to low-income families on the eve of the holiday.

