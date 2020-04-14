Restricting flow of goods, services in EAEU amid pandemic viewed as unacceptable

MINSK. KAZINFORM It is unacceptable to take measures restricting the movement of goods and services in the EAEU in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Armenia Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said as he took part in a video conference meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, BelTA has learned.

According to him, in view of the current situation a lot of countries are implementing measures based on protectionism and trade restrictions. For example, around 70 countries have imposed restrictions on export of medicines and medical products. This measure might also be applied to other goods, which can take a heavy toll, BelTA reports.

«We champion a different strategy – the one based on cooperation and partnership. Cooperation within the EAEU is a priority for us,» Nikol Pashinyan stressed. «Our vision is supported by our EAEU partners. I believe that our union will not just overcome the global economic crisis, but help us survive the crisis with minimal losses thanks to its institutes,» he added.

According to Nikol Pashinyan, it is necessary to maintain the conditions for free trade in the Eurasian Economic Union. «We believe that in the current situation it is unacceptable to impose measures curbing the flow of goods and services in the EAEU in any way,» he said. Moreover, it is important to ensure uninterrupted freight transportation by road within the EAEU.

«Taking into account the growing uncertainty in the global financial system, we believe it is necessary to expedite taking measures to increase the number of payments in national currencies in the trade within the EAEU,» the Armenian prime minister added.