Results and prospects of business development presented in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Almas Madiyev, Head of the Entrepreneurship and Industrial and Innovative Development Department of Almaty city, reported on results and prospects of business development in the city at a press conference on Thursday.

The Almaty-hosted press conference was entitled "Implementation of the State-of-the-Nation Address of the President. Kazakhstan in the new global reality: Growth, Reforms, Development. The 4th direction. The Business Roadmap 2020, the Industrial and Innovative Development Program for 2015-2019".



Speaking at the regional communications service of Almaty city, Mr. Madiyev briefed media on the key indicators in the development of small and medium-sized business, trade, service sector and industrial and innovative development of Almaty city. He noted that stable growth of SMEs is observed in the city. According to Madiyev, over 240,000 SMEs are registered in Almaty. 34% gross regional product falls at the SMEs. Six out of ten Almaty residents are employed by SMEs.



In his words, financial and nonfinancial measures of state support promote the development of business in Almaty. As part of nonfinancial support, 60 entrepreneurs from Almaty city were trained at the Nazarbayev University in Astana. Over 5,000 entrepreneurs received maintenance services.



"It is necessary to improve legal literacy and awareness of our entrepreneurs. Together with the Prosecutor General's Office we developed a complex plan on SME development. Compared to last year, SME production output increased by 25% and totaled 1.8 trillion tenge. Loans to SMEs increased by 27% and amounted to 700 billion tenge," Almas Madiyev said.



He also briefed on the results of implementation of the Business Roadmap 2020, one of the successful instruments in terms of SME support. Over the past ten months 249 projects have been supported within the framework of the program. This year 3.2 billion tenge was allotted from the republican budget to this end.



"Given the specific features of our city, not all of the projects are supported within the Business Roadmap program. We launched the regional program entitled ‘Zhibek Zholy' with the total volume of funding of 4 billion tenge. These funds will help support trade, service sector and food services in Almaty in order to improve their quality," he noted.



According to Almas Madiyev, the number of projects within the Business Roadmap 2020 increased more than twofold, loan portfolio and volume of subsidies - twofold, compared to last year. One of the brightest examples is the launch of the Happy Eye observation wheel at Mega Almaty shopping mall which has no analogues in Central Asia. Many new facilities are being constructed in Almaty city within the framework of the program, including Moskva shopping mall, Hilton Hotel and more.



"Service Sector Development Program for 2020 adopted by the Government and work done by the Almaty city administration allowed to attract global brands and improve service sector. Over 100 facilities were launched ahead of the 2017 Winter Universiade and EXPO 2017. Hilton Hotel, Kempinski Hotel and Novotel Hotel are set to be unveiled in the city. Starbucks, McDonald's, Ritz Carlton and other internationally known brands came to Almaty," Madiyev added.



It all became possible thanks to the work done to improve conditions of doing business within the framework of the National Plan "100 specific steps".



Besides, the Entrepreneurship and Industrial and Innovative Development Department of Almaty city constantly searches and includes enterprises into the Business Support Map. The map includes 80 projects worth 175 billion tenge that are to create 11,000 workplaces. Out of 80, 26 projects have already been launched.