Results of 14th session of SCO CHG (PHOTO)

ZHENGZHOU. KAZINFORM - The 14th session of the Council of Heads of Government (CHG) of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) has ended in the city of Zhengzhou.

According to Aidar Abishev, National Coordinator of the Republic of Kazakhstan for SCO, during the meetings in a narrow (member states) and extended formats (member states and observer countries) the parties have signed a joint communique, cooperation program between the customs services of the SCO member states for 2016-2021, memorandum of understanding between the Secretariat of the SCO and the secretariat of the Economic and Social Commission of the United Nations for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP). In addition, heads of governments adopted a statement on regional economic cooperation. The SCO CHG also made decisions: 1. On the report of the SCO Secretariat on the implementation of the program of multilateral trade and economic cooperation of the SCO member states. 2. The financial report of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization on the budget execution for 2014. 3. On the SCO budget for 2016. 4. On the further work on the establishment of the SCO Development Bank and Development Fund (special account) of the SCO. 5. On selecting target funds for the creation of the secure information-telecommunication system covering competent authorities of the SCO member-states. It bears to remind that Kazakhstani delegation to the SCO CHG meeting is led by Prime Minister Karim Massimov. Along with representatives of the SCO member states (China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan), the summit of heads of government has also invited delegations of observer countries: Afghanistan, Belarus, India, Iran, Mongolia and Pakistan.