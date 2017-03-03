Resumption of Syria talks in Geneva in March depends on Astana meeting — opposition head

GENEVA. KAZINFORM Resumption of inter-Syrian negotiations in the second half of March depends on the results of the meeting in Astana, which is scheduled for March 14-15, Naser al-Hariri, head of the delegation of the Syrian opposition High Negotiations Committee (HNC) told TASS.

"We heard from Mr. Staffan [de Mistura], that the next stage will start in two weeks, but it depends on the meeting in Astana scheduled, as far as I know, on March14-15," he said.

"As earlier, we are always ready to be engaged in dialogue with a positive attitude, because we want a settlement, we want peace in Syria," the head of the negotiating team of the NHC said.

"We are committed to this process in accordance with international initiatives," al-Hariri stressed.



Contacts with Russia

Naser al-Hariri also said that the Syrian opposition, represented by HNC counts on continuation of contacts with Russia on settlement of the Syrian conflict.

"Another area where I can mark progress is our meeting with Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister [Gennady Gatilov - TASS]. We explained our vision of how to achieve a political settlement to him, and we felt his support," al-Hariri said.

"I think that if the parties have a desire for advancement of the political process, and we have it, meetings should be held for such a settlement. We did not agree about our next meeting but we agreed that Russia will support the political process on the basis of international initiatives," he said.



"We look forward to constant positive relations, but it depends on Russia, which could play a very important role, in particular, it should have more influence on observation of cease-fire and humanitarian issues," al-Hariri said.

According to al-Hariri, such actions of Russia could play an important role for the positive outcome of the negotiations.

"If from now on it goes on in such a positive way, I do not think that this round will be different from previous ones. Russia's role is important, but everything is in its hands, only Russia can make decisions," he said.





