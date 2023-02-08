EN
    08 February 2023

    Retail sales up 4.6% in value, down 0.8% in volume in Italy in 2022

    ROME. KAZINFORM - ISTAT said Wednesday that retail sales rose by 4.6% in value terms last year compared to 2021, but fell by 0.8% in volume terms, Kazinform cites ANSA.

    The figures give an indication of the impact of the cost-of-living crisis, with Italian people paying more to get less in 2022.

    The national statistics agency said value retail sales were up by 3.4% in December compared to the same month in 2022, but volume sales fell by 4.4%.

    It said sales decreased by 0.2% in value and 0.7% in volume in month-on-month terms in December.

