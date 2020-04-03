Reuven Rivlin invited Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to visit Israel

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A telephone conversation took place between President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of the State of Israel Reuven Rivlin upon the initiative of the Israeli side, Akorda’s press service informs.

During the conversation Reuven Rivlin expressed support and solidarity with the people and Government of Kazakhstan in the fight against the spread of coronavirus infection. According to him, Israel is closely monitoring the practical actions and decisions of the Kazakh President aimed at preventing the further spread of COVID-19, providing support to small and medium-sized businesses as well as fulfilling social obligations to the population.

Reuven Rivlin noted that all anti-crisis measures taken by Kazakhstan are aimed at ensuring the country's security in a period of the pandemic.

In turn, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that the coronavirus epidemic has become the most serious challenge to humanity since the Second World War.

«Today, the whole world must come together and act in a cohesive way to decisively respond to the pandemic and its consequences. Therefore, Kazakhstan is committed to continuing cooperation at the regional and international levels to counter this threat,» Head of State said.

Discussing the development of bilateral relations, Reuven Rivlin expressed interest in further strengthening political, economic, cultural and humanitarian collaboration with Kazakhstan. In this regard, he invited the Head of State to visit Israel in the fall of the current year. The President of Kazakhstan gratefully accepted the invitation and expressed confidence in the full restoration of the dynamics of bilateral relations with Israel after the relief of the global pandemic.