Revealing New: Jibek Joly TV Channel marks its first anniversary

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Jibek Joly TV Channel launched on September 1, 2022 has ranked 9th among the TOP main TV channels of Kazakhstan. Its share grew more than sevenfold, Kazinform reports.

During the first TV season Jibek Joly broadcast live tens of visits of the world’s political and religious leaders, heads of state and significant international forums of Kazakhstan.

Jibek Joly covered election campaigns.

It also started broadcasting this spring from its new technological news studio.

The TV Channel broadcast live from the mobile studios at the Majilis and Government.