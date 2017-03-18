Revenues of airlines in Kazakhstan increased

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Airlines' revenues for January-February 2017 have increased by 19 percent as compared to the same period of the last year, according to finprom.kz.

The airlines' income has grown by passenger transportation. In comparison to January-February 2016 the income amount from passenger carriage this year has increased by more than KZT5bln and reached KZT33bln.

The income from cargo transportation for the year has grown much more modestly by just 3 percent or KZT24mln.

Kazakh citizens and non-residents have used air transport more considerably in 2017 in comparison with the situation in 2015-2016. For 2 months this year the airlines transported nearly 911,000 people in total. It is 98 thousand or 12 percent higher than the previous year level.

For the two months, the foreign airlines have succeeded in generating KZT111mln income from passenger transportation, that is 2.5 times higher than the last year indicator.



Significantly increased activity in the air transport sector is in line with national goals of civil aviation development in Kazakhstan.