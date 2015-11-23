Revenues of Astana in 2016 to reach 180 bln tenge

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Next year revenues of Astana city will amount to about 180 billion tenge.

Public funds will be allocated for construction, maintenance of roads and social facilities, provision of social assistance, as well as introduction of smart-projects. Thus, next year the capital department of architecture and urban planning will receive public funds for the implementation of five budget programs. The draft local budget includes the cost of "Business Road Map - 2020" program implementation, development of innovative activity, preparation and holding of the international exhibition EXPO-2017. In addition, the capital will realize Partnership Program. Moreover, the budget includes funds for financing ten budgetary programs. The funds will be used to provide social assistance to needy citizens. In addition, part of the funds will go to the maintenance and capital costs of government bodies and support of the city office of Peoples' Assembly of Kazakhstan. Astana city administration plans to repair five kindergartens.