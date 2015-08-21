EN
    Revenues of Kazakh transportation companies grow

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Revenues of Kazakh transport companies show a stable growth, the analytical service Ranking.kz said.

    For the first six months of 2015, Kazakh carriers earned 837 billion tenge (188.35 tenge = $1), which is 16 billion tenge more than in the same period last year. The highest growth rates of passenger traffic and freight traffic were recorded in metropolitan areas of the country. For six months of 2015, the profit of transport companies increased by 1.9 percent compared to the same period last year, and grew almost by 40 percent compared with the same period of 2011 (836.8 billion tenge against 601.3 billion tenge). Both metropolitan areas of the country are in the lead in terms of pace of growth in freight turnover: Almaty - by 10.9 percent, Astana - by 7.8 percent, and Mangistau region - by 9.9 percent. Passengers of Kazakhstan for six months made 10.5 billion trips (99.8 percent of them accounted for road and urban electric transport). The growth rate over the same period last year amounted to 3.3 percent, Kazinform refers to trend.az.

