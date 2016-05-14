Revenues of transportation, logistics companies increase in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Revenues of Kazakhstan's transportation and logistics companies increased by 47.5 percent and totaled 567.6 billion tenges ($1=329.79 tenges) in the first quarter of 2016, as compared to the same period of 2015, said the report of Energyprom.kz analytical service.

The main part of the revenues in this sector accounted for transportation via pipelines (315.2 billion tenges, annual growth - 2.3 times) and 36.3 percent - for overland transportation (205.9 billion tenges, decline by 2.5 times compared to the same period of 2015).

The decline of revenues in the segment of overland transportation is related to the decrease of revenues from railway transportations by 10.6 percent - to 159.1 billion tenges in the first quarter of 2016.

Some 7.9 percent of the transportation companies' revenues accounted for air traffic and 0.3 percent - for maritime transportation.

Kazinform refers to Trend.az