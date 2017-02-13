Revised budget forecast to be presented February 14th

ASTANA. KAZINFORM An updated forecast of socio-economic development of Kazakhstan and national budget will be presented tomorrow at a Government meeting, said the CCS spokesman Murat Zhumanbay, Kazinnform correspondent reports.

"Several issues will be discussed on February 14th at the Government meeting. Minister of National Economy Timur Suleimenov and Minister of Finance Bakhyt Sultanov will report on the updated forecast of socio-economic development of Kazakhstan in 2017-2021 and the national budget for 2017-2019", said Zhumanbay

He also said that Minister of Culture and Sport Arystanbek Muhamediuly will sum up the results of the 28th World Winter Universiade that took part in Almaty.

The meeting will also review the progress of implementing Nurly Zhol program in 2015-2019.