Revision of Mass Media Law suggests new edition

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Information and Social Development Minister Askar Umarov explained how the Law on Mass Media would be revised.

He noted that a working group will be created to discuss all necessary for fruitful development of contemporary media sphere.

The Minister believes that revision of the Law on Mass Media suggests new edition. «Our way is fruitful development of the country’s mass media sources to make them more competitive and highly sought,» Askar Umarov said.