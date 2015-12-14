RF Ambassador clarified situation with lines of Kazakhstani trucks on Russian border

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to Kazakhstan Mikhail Bocharnikov explained the situation with the convoy of Kazakhstani trucks on the Russian border.

“Due to restrictions imposed on some goods, we have to identify the final consumers of them. Such measures [examination – editor] were taken after the Russian plane was shot down. The situation is related to the restrictions and response measures taken by our country in relations with the European Union,” noted the Diplomat.

According to him, Russia has to check food stuffs flow from the European countries which fell under the counter-sanctions from the Russian side. He pointed out that customs structures of his country repeatedly asked to establish a unified information system across the EEU which would inform of reciprocal delivery of goods and would regulate it.

“Unfortunately, due to imposition of restrictions on some Turkish goods, we must be sure that they will not remain in Russian territory. This issue is being regulated now for the interests of both sides,” added Bocharnikov.