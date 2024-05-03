EN
    15:38, 03 May 2024 | GMT +6

    Rhythmic gymnast Elzhana Taniyeva wins 2024 Olympic Games quota for Kazakhstan

    Elzhana Taniyeva
    Elzhana Taniyeva. Photo credit: Ministry of Tourism and Sport of Kazakhstan

    Elzhana Taniyeva of Kazakhstan has claimed a gold medal at the 15th Rhythmic Gymnastics Asian Championships being held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan today. She also won the 2024 Paris Olympic Games berth in individual all-around competition, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Ministry of Tourism and Sport.

    At the previous Olympic Games, Kazakhstan was represented by Alina Adilkhanova (Tokyo), Sabina Ashirbayeva (Rio de Janeiro), Anna Alyabyeva (London), and Aliya Yussupova (Athens, Beijing).

    Aliya Yussupova showed the best result at the 2004 Summer Olympic Games in Athens having finished 4th.

    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
