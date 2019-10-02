EN
    18:11, 02 October 2019 | GMT +6

    Rice processing plant launched in Kyzylorda

    KYZYLORDA. KAZINFORM – Today governor of Kyzylorda region has attended an opening ceremony of the rice processing plant of «Abai Daulet» LLP.

    The plant's capacity is over 7 tons of rice per hour. The new plant has employed 80 people.

    It is informed that the plant invested its own funds for the purchase and installation of modern equipment.

    «Abai Daulet» LLP is a large company that performs its work efficiently. Its products are in great demand in the domestic market and in the markets of neighboring countries. The company’s products are exported to Russia, Uzbekistan, Mongolia, Ukraine and Tajikistan.

    The head of the area noted that rice production in the region was replenished with another modern production which should contribute to food safety and socio-economic development of the area.


