TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    19:16, 29 July 2016 | GMT +6

    Ricky Hatton thinks Golovkin is too big for Kell Brook

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Former world champion and now trainer Ricky Hatton doesn't think that Kell Brook can beat Gennady Golovkin, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    "I hope I'm wrong. Brook is strong and skillful and he hits hard. He sparred my fighter Sergey and I can attest to that. He's heavy handed but you can't make up two weights and that's ultimately the difference. He's got the talent and in the end he will have his success - but I don't think it will be enough against Golovkin," Hatton told Boxingscene.com.

    Recall that WBA, WBC, IBO and IBF middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin and IBF welterweight champion Kell Brook will clash in the UK in September.

