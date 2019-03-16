Rights to broadcast 2nd European Games granted to 117 states

MINSK. KAZINFORM Broadcasting rights to cover the 2nd European Games have been granted to 117 states already, Anatoly Kotov, Deputy CEO of the Minsk European Games Organizing Committee (MEGOC), told reporters on 14 March, BelTA has learned.



"We are expecting a big audience. The games will be broadcast for sure in 117 countries of the world. This is a serious media event," Anatoly Kotov said.



He believes that more countries will want to broadcast the event. "We and the company that sells media rights aspire to increase the number of broadcasters up to 160 territories. After all, this is a not some regional, European event, but the event of a global scale," he emphasized.



As for an estimated number of foreign fans coming to Belarus, MEGOC believes that most of them will arrive from the neighboring states of Russia, Ukraine and Poland.



Anatoly Kotov recalled that foreign nationals purchasing a ticket to the 2nd European Games will not need a visa to come to Belarus. They will also be exempt from toll payments for using toll roads from 10 June to 10 July. Minsk will host the 2nd European Games on 21-30 June 2019. Over 4,000 athletes from 50 countries will compete in 199 medal events in 15 sports, BelTA reports.