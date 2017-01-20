EN
    21:56, 20 January 2017 | GMT +6

    Rigopiano avalanche: Six found alive in Italy hotel after two days

    LONDON. KAZINFORM At least six people have been found alive in Italy's Rigopiano hotel, two days after an avalanche, BBC reported.    

    Rescuers said the survivors had been discovered buried under snow. Two are children, Italian media said.

    Video footage of the first survivors being pulled free was released by rescue teams on Friday afternoon - more than 40 hours after the avalanche.

    The deep avalanche buried the remote hotel, in the central Abruzzo region, after several earthquakes.

    At least four people have been confirmed dead, and about 20 are still missing, as the rescue effort continues in difficult conditions.

    Teams have been working at the scene for more than 24 hours in temperatures well below zero.

