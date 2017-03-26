Rihanna to give concert at Astana Arena

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The concert of popular singer Rihanna is scheduled for July 6 at Astana Arena. The information is given on expo2017culture.kz that provides the table of cultural and entertainments events for EXPO 2017, Kazinform reports.

The organizers remind that changes can be made to the table of events.





Earlier we informed on the plans of the American pop singer to give a concert in Astana. Rihanna is one of the best-selling music artists of all times with over 20 mln units of albums and 60 mln units of singles have been sold.