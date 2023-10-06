EN
    19:39, 06 October 2023 | GMT +6

    ‘Ring of fire’ solar eclipse set to be visible on Oct. 14

    ‘Ring of fire’ solar eclipse set to be visible on Oct. 14
    Photo: Alexander Pavskiy, Kazinform

    An annular solar eclipse, dubbed the “ring of fire,” will grace the skies over North, Central, and South America on Oct. 14, offering a spectacular view for skywatchers and eclipse chasers,  Anadolu reports.

    “Visible in parts of the United States, Mexico, and many countries in South and Central America, millions of people in the Western Hemisphere can experience this eclipse,” NASA said on its website.

    “An annular solar eclipse happens when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth while it is at its farthest point from Earth. Because the Moon is farther away from Earth, it appears smaller than the Sun and does not completely cover the star. This creates a ‘ring of fire’ effect in the sky,” the US space agency added.

    As the sun is never completely blocked by the moon during an annular solar eclipse, the agency reminded the public not to look directly at the sun without wearing specialized eye protection.

    The celestial phenomenon will not cross the US again until nearly a quarter-century later, in 2046, Kelly Korreck, NASA’s eclipse program manager, told CNN.

    NASA also developed an interactive map for monitoring the annular solar eclipse’s progress.

    Арайлым Темиргалиева
    Author
    Currently reading
