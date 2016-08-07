Rio 2016: Andrey Zeits finished the 8th

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani cyclist Andrey Zeits finished the eighth at a team race at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

Zeits joined the top-ten cyclists on the 192nd km of the race. It should be noted that he learnt about his participation in the Games several days prior to the Olympics start. Zeits came to Rio instead of Alexey Lutsenko who got an injury.

One more Kazakhstani cyclist Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev participated in the race as well.

In whole, 142 sportsmen passed a 237.5-km distance in more than six hours.