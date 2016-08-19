EN
    18:57, 19 August 2016

    RIO-2016: Bookmakers' predictions on winner of Dychko-Joyce fight

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - According to bookmakers, a favorite to win the final bout in the 91 kg weight class of the Olympic tournament is English boxer, champion of the European Games 2015 in Baku, bronze medal winner of the World Championships in Doha and Minsk Joe Joyce. However, Kazakhstani Ivan Dychko can overturn the odds and win the Olympic gold.

    It should be noted that Ivan Dychko is 5 years younger than Joe Joyce who is 31 years old.

    The Kazakhstani boxer is also a bronze medal winner of the London Olympic Games. 

     

