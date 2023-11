ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani boxer Adilbek Niyazymbetov failed to defeat three-time world champion Julio César La Cruz from Cuba in men's 81kg finals at the Rio Olympics.

The Cuban sportsman won by judges’ unanimous decision and got a gold medal. Niyazymbetov took a silver.

Niyazymbetov is a silver medalist of the London Olympic Games and two-time vice-champion of the world.