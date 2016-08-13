EN
    16:15, 13 August 2016 | GMT +6

    Rio 2016: Bronze medalist Farkhad Kharki ready to represent Kazakhstan in the future

    RIO DE JANEIRO. KAZINFORM - Bronze medalist of the Rio Olympics Kazakhstani weightlifter Farkhad Kharki gave his first interview after the successful performance in Rio de Janeiro.

    "Who cares what my nationality is, the most important thing is that I won bronze for Kazakhstan. It is no secret that I came to Kazakhstan from another country. But Kazakhstani flag was raise in Rio de Janeiro when I stepped onto that podium as the bronze medalist," Kharki told Kazinform correspondent in Rio de Janeiro.

    He also said he is proud to be the citizen of Kazakhstan.

    "I received the citizenship of Kazakhstan and have no regrets about my decision. On the contrary, I'm happy. I'm ready to represent Kazakhstan at sports events in the future," the Rio Olympics bronze medalist said.

    Earlier Kazinform reported that Farkhad Kharki won weightlifting bronze in men's -62kg weight category at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro. He also claimed he will win gold at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020.

