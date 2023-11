ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The men's 200m breaststroke semifinals were held at the Olympic Games today, Sports.kz informs.

Kazakhstani Dmitriy Balandin finished fourth in his semifinal with 2:08.20 and Japanese Ippei Watanabe was first having set the Olympic record in that semifinal - 2:07.22.

The finals will be held on August 11, 7:03 am, Astana time.