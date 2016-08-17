EN
    10:18, 17 August 2016 | GMT +6

    Rio 2016: Dychko to fight vs. Joyce in boxing semifinal

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani boxer Ivan Dychko (+91 kg) will meet British Joseph Joyce, Champion of the 2015 European Games, in semifinal of the Rio Olympic Games.

    The fight is scheduled for August 20 at 00:15 Astana time.

    In quarterfinal, Dychko confidently led the fight and won over Nigerian sportsman Efe Ajagba.

    In 1/8 final he fought against Azerbaijani boxer, two-time world champion of 2011 and 2013 Magomedrasul Mejidov. Dychko won the fight ahead-of-time with a technical knockout. 

