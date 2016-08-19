RIO-2016: Galymzhan Usserbayev in semifinal of Olympic wrestling tournament

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani free-style wrestler Galymzhan Usserbayev lost to Iranian wrestler Hassan Yazdani in the semifinal bout of the Olympic wrestling tournament in the 74 kg weight class.

The Iranian wrestler won Galymzhan by the Technical Superiority - 10:0. Now the Kazakhstani wrestler will have a chance to win the bronze medal of the Games, which is scheduled for 3:15 am, Astana time.