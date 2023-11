Rio 2016: Guzel Manyurova wins 5th silver medal for Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Leader of the national women's wrestling team Guzel Manyurova could not win over Canadian Eric Uibe in the Rio Olympics final fight.

The bout held in 75kg weight division ended 3:0.

Earlier, in semifinal, Manyurova defeated her Russian opponent Yekaterina Bukina.

The Kazakh team has 15 medals for now: gold – Nijat Rahimov, Dmitriy Balandin, Daniyar Yeleussinov; silver- Yeldos Smetov, Vassiliy Levit, Zhazira Zhapparkul, Adilbek Niyazymbetov and Guzel Manyurova; bronze – Galbadrakh Otgontsetseg, Karina Goricheva, Farkhad Kharki, Olga Rypakova, Alexander Zaichikov, Elmira Syzdykova and Yekaterina Larionova.