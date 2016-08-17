07:58, 17 August 2016 | GMT +6
Rio 2016: Ivan Dychko qualified for semifinal
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani boxer, bronze medalist of the 2012 Olympic Games Ivan Dychko has qualified for the semifinal of the 2016 Rio Olympics in men's super-heavy weight (+91).
In quarterfinal, Dychko met Nigerian sportsman Efe Ajagba, who had knocked out Trinidad and Tobago boxer Nigel Paul in the first round of 1/8 final.
Dychko won the fight on points - 3:0.
Ivan Dychko is a three-time champion of Kazakhstan (2009, 2010, 2011), three-time winner of the world championships (2011, 2013, 2015), champion of Asian Games and bronze medalist of the London Olympic Games 2012.