ASTANA-RIO DE JANEIRO. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani judoka Zhanssai Smagulov lost to Korean An Balu in men's 1/16 final (66kg) at the Rio Olympic Games.

In a 1/32 final, Smagulov won over Jasper Lefevere from Belgium.



Zhanssai Smagulov is a champion of Kazakhstan, silver medalist of the Astana Grand Prix 2014 and a gold medalist of the Budapest Grand Prix Judoka Tournament.