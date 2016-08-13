RIO 2016: Kazakh athlete Olga Rypakova to vie in Triple Jump

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On Saturday, Kazakhstanis will be able to root for our athletes at the Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro in several sports.

London Olympics champion Olga Rypakova will represent Kazakhstan in Women's Triple Jump at 6:40 Astana time. Irina Ektova of Kazakhstan will join her in the qualifying round of the event.



Kazakh boxer Olzhas Sattibayev will fight against experienced Puerto Rican boxer Jesus Jeyvier Cintron in Men's Fly (52kg) category at 8:00 p.m. Astana time. This is the first Olympic Games for Sattibayev. As for his opponent, Cintron participated in the Summer Olympic Games in London in 2012.