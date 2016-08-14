RIO 2016: Kazakh boxer Levit says there is no time to rest

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani heavyweight Vassiliy Levit told journalists how he prepared for the semifinal bout against Cuban Erislandy Savon at the 2016 Summer Olympic Games.

"Right now I have to get ready for the final bout, there is no time to rest and let my emotions run away with me," said Levit. "Let's talk after the final. As for the Cuban boxer, I had to have my revenge as I lost to him in Astana. This time I was ready to win both physically and mentally. But I don't want to talk about the final. Just watch me!"



Levit defeated his long-time rival Cuban Erislandy Savon in Men's Heavy (91kg) semifinals. Savon was better in the first round 29:28, but Levit pulled himself together and won the fight.

Levit will take on the 2015 world champion Evgeny Tishchenko from Russia in the final of the Rio Olympics on August 16.