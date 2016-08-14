RIO 2016: Kazakh boxer Vassiliy Levit sets his eyes on Olympic gold

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani boxer Vassiliy Levit is one step away from the Olympic gold medal as he has eased into the final of the Rio Olympics.

Levit faced off with his long-time rival Cuban Erislandy Savon in Men's Heavy (91kg) semifinals. Savon was better in the first round 29:28, but Levit pulled himself together and won the fight.



Levit will take on the 2015 world champion Evgeny Tishchenko from Russia in the final of the Rio Olympics on August 16.



Earlier Kazinform reported that Levit Koed Chinese fighter Yu Fengkai and defeated Kennedy St Pierre from Mauritius in the quarterfinals of the Rio Olympics.