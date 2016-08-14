RIO 2016: Kazakh heavyweight Dychko advances to quarterfinals

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani boxer Ivan Dychko has advanced to the quarterfinals of the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

Dychko crashed two-time world champion Mahammadrasul Majidov from Azerbaijan in the Men's Super Heavy (+91kg) preliminary round.



It should be noted that Majidov was the one who KOed Dychko at the 2013 World Boxing Championship in Almaty and won gold. Now the Kazakhstani boxer had his revenge.



In the quarterfinals Dychko will clash with Nigerian heavyweight Efe Ajagba. The fight will be held oat 4:00 a.m. Astana time on August 17.