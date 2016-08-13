EN
    19:05, 13 August 2016 | GMT +6

    RIO 2016: Kazakh Rypakova advances to Triple Jump final

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani track and field athlete and London Olympics medalist Olga Rypakova has just reached the final of the Women's Triple Jump at the Rio Olympics, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Rypakova was ranked third in the qualifying round demonstrating the 14.39 m result during the second attempt.

    Columbian Caterine Ibarguen had the best result of 14.52m.

    It should be noted that Rypakova hauled gold in the Women's Triple Jump at the Summer Olympics Games in London.

    The final of the Women's Triple Jump will be held at 5:55 a.m. Astana time on August 15.

