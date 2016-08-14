EN
    20:29, 14 August 2016 | GMT +6

    RIO 2016: Kazakh Shakimova boxes through to Rio Olympics quarterfinal

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani boxer Dariga Shakimova made it to the quarterfinal of the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

    Shakimova stunned two-time world champion Ariane Fortin from Canada in Women's Middle (69-75kg) preliminary round.

    Although the Kazakhstani lost the first round, she was more precise in the last two and was pronounced the winner.

    Shakimova will vie against Khadija Mardi from Morocco in the quarterfinal of the Rio Olympics on August 18.

