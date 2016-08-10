EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:49, 10 August 2016 | GMT +6

    RIO 2016: Kazakh shooters fail to reach 50m Pistol Men's final

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani shooters have competed in 50m Pistol Men's Qualification at the Olympic Shooting Center in Rio de Janeiro today, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    In the qualification Rashid Yunusmetov of Kazakhstan was ranked 13th scoring 553 points. Another representative of Kazakhstan Vladimir Isachenko scored 536 points and was placed 36th in the qualification round.

    Jongoh Jin of South Korea won the qualification. Chinese Wei Pang and Korean Seungwoo Han were placed 2nd and 3rd respectively.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport 2016 Olympic Games News Olympic Games
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!