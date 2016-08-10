RIO 2016: Kazakh shooters fail to reach 50m Pistol Men's final

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani shooters have competed in 50m Pistol Men's Qualification at the Olympic Shooting Center in Rio de Janeiro today, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

In the qualification Rashid Yunusmetov of Kazakhstan was ranked 13th scoring 553 points. Another representative of Kazakhstan Vladimir Isachenko scored 536 points and was placed 36th in the qualification round.



Jongoh Jin of South Korea won the qualification. Chinese Wei Pang and Korean Seungwoo Han were placed 2nd and 3rd respectively.