Rio 2016: South Korean archer Kim Woo-jin sets first world record of Games

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - South Korean world champion Kim Woo-jin set the first world record of the Rio Olympics with a score of 700 in the 72-arrow ranking round.

The 24-year-old's score exceeded the mark of 699 set by his countryman Im Dong-Hyun at London 2012.

Patrick Huston was the first Briton in competitive action at the Games, finishing 38th out of 64 archers.

The ranking round decides the draw for the Olympic round, in which archers compete in a knockout tournament.

"It's just the ranking round, so today's not really big happy. Getting the world record is important but tomorrow's matches are more important," said Kim, referring to the men's team title which is decided on Saturday.

The knockout rounds of the individual competition begin on Monday with the final scheduled to start at 00:43 BST on Saturday, 13 August.

Source: BBC