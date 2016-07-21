EN
    09:10, 21 July 2016 | GMT +6

    Rio 2016 to release 100,000 Olympic tickets

    RIO DE JANEIRO. KAZINFORM - Around 100,000 tickets across all Olympic events will go on sale on Thursday in what could be the last chance for fans to see their favourite sports at the Rio 2016 Games, according to organizers.

    Included in the latest ticket batch are seats at the opening ceremony on August 5 and the closing ceremony on August 21, Xinhua reports.

    Previously unavailable swimming and tennis sessions will also be available, as will medal events in volleyball, basketball and football.

    Fans will be able to make purchases from the Rio 2016 portal and approved ticket offices in Brazil.

    It will be the last time that a large installment of tickets is released onto the market.

    "With venue preparations being completed and broadcast plans finalized, some of the seating areas previously set aside for the use of broadcast equipment have been freed up, making more tickets available," the Rio 2016 organizing committee said in a statement on its official website.

    Earlier this month Rio 2016 said 4.3 million tickets out of 6 million had already been sold for the Olympics.

    Football has been the most popular sport, followed by basketball, volleyball, athletics and handball.

    Source: Xinhua

