    08:15, 16 August 2016 | GMT +6

    Rio 2016: Weightlifter Alexandr Zaichikov got bronze in men’s 105 kg

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani weightlifter Alexandr Zaichikov (105 kg) has won a bronze medal at the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

    The athlete lifted 416 kg in total (193 kg in snatch and 223 kg in clean and jerk).

    Alexandr holds the title of the 2015 World Champion, prizewinner of the Russian President’s Cup 2015. He is a bronze medalist of the Asian Youth Championships 2008, silver medalist of the World Youth Championships 2009. Zaichikov participated in the London Olympic Games in 2012 and lifted 360 kg in total (155+205). Unfortunately he was ranked the 12th in men’s 105 kg weight class and did not win a medal. 

    For now, the Kazakh team has gained 10 medals in total: gold - Nijat Rahimov and Dmitriy Balandin, silver - Yeldos Smetov, Vassiliy Levit and Zhazira Zhapparkul, bronze - Otgontsetseg Galbadrakh, Karina Goricheva, Farkhad Kharki, Olga Rypakova and Alexandr Zaichikov. 

