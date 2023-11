ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani weightlifter Karina Goricheva won the bronze medal in the Olympic tournament in the 63 kg. She totaled 243 kilograms (111+132), Sports.kz informs.

Deng Wei from China became the gold medal winner of the Olympic tournament in the 63 kg category with 262 kilograms in total (115+147). Choe Hyo Sim from North Korea finished second with 248 kg in total (105+143).